Mississippi lawmaker back at Capitol weeks after a stroke

Republican Sen. Terry Burton of Newton received a standing ovation Wednesday from his colleagues and spectators in the Senate chamber. He waved and blew kisses in response.
Burton had a stroke Jan. 24, a week before his 63rd birthday.
He has been a member of the Mississippi Senate since 1992, serving as a Democrat until he switched parties in December 2002.
Burton has said he won’t seek re-election this year in his district in Lauderdale, Newton and Scott counties.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info