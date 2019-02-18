Mississippi National Guard promotes officer to general

The guard promoted Parker on Friday. He is a Summit native who serves as the assistant adjutant general for the Army at Mississippi National Guard headquarters.
Parker entered the guard in 1986 as an infantryman in Tylertown. He was commissioned as an officer after completing the ROTC program at the University of Mississippi in 1998.
Parker served overseas in Iraq in 2005 and 2009 with Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
He has received three Bronze Stars, the Order of Saint Maurice award from the National Infantry Association, and other federal and state awards.
Parker and his wife Carol live in Summit, where he serves as a volunteer firefighter.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info