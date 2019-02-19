New leaders at Mississippi utility roiled by complaints

WDAM-TV reports that Arnold Line Water Association’s board and membership agreed last week on new leaders, with the new choices taking over immediately.
Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton is a Republican representing the state’s southern district. He announced a new president and two new board members accepted roles managing the 2,400-customer utility in the Lamar County suburbs of Hattiesburg.
The utility regulator has been investigating Arnold Line for years, motivated by complaints from customers. For example, the utility previously demanded customers had to produce copies of their bills or recite their account number to pay bills.
A previous petition to remove the board was voided in October because signatures hadn’t been collected according to state guidelines.
