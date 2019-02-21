No guarantee of state employees’ raises in Mississippi

The state House passed bills Tuesday to fund dozens of state programs for the year that begins July 1. The Senate did the same on Wednesday.
The two chambers will exchange bills for more work. And, a final round of budget negotiations will happen in late March or early April.
During a House debate, Democratic Rep. John Hines of Greenville pushed for pay raises for state employees, but his effort fell flat.
Legislators are working on a teacher pay raise plan. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Buck Clarke it’s not yet clear if there will be enough money to give raises to other state government workers.
