Northeast Mississippi airport adds fourth daily flight

WTVA-TV reports a new early afternoon flight will begin on June 8 from Golden Triangle Regional Airport near Columbus.
The flight connects to Delta Air Lines’ hub in Atlanta.
The airport set a record for passenger traffic in 2018, with nearly 49,000 passengers boarding planes last year. That was up 9 percent from 2017.
Golden Triangle Regional Airport Director Mike Hainsey has said that last year, the airport’s three daily flights ran at 92 percent capacity. He says the fourth daily flight is unusual and recognition of the strength of passenger demand in the region.
