Northrop Grumman appoints Prakash as chief executive, Japan

Northrop Grumman Corporation has appointed Om Prakash, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Japan, as the company strengthens its partnership with Japan. Prakash will report to Dave Perry, corporate vice president and chief global business officer.

As chief executive, Northrop Grumman Japan, Prakash will be responsible for ensuring effective performance on current programs, as well as developing in-country growth opportunities.

Prior to this role, Prakash was the director of corporate strategy for Northrop Grumman, where he helped shape the business portfolio and established the company as a thought leader in several technology areas. He conducted analyses of business initiatives and oversaw multiple strategic planning processes. Previously at Northrop Grumman, Prakash managed international business development.

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Prakash, who is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, held leadership positions at various levels in operations, training and developmental flight test. He worked directly for the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force developing strategy and policy. He also served as the principal military advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, covering matters related to mergers and acquisitions, and the preservation of essential industries and technologies. He was a fighter test pilot with over 3,000 hours in over 60 different aircraft.

Prakash earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he also studied Japanese language and culture. He earned a master’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s in national security strategy from the National War College.

Prakash replaces Stan Crow, who is returning to the U.S. from his international assignment.