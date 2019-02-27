Officials say they will rebuild tornado-damaged school

Columbus Superintendent Cherie Labat tells local media the district will rebuild the former Hunt High School, which housed the district’s alternative school.
The campus lost its roof and upstairs classrooms in Saturday’s storm.
The Columbus Success Academy, as the alternative school is known, has been relocated to Columbus High School. Labat says the district is talking to insurers about paying for repairs
Hunt was the city’s segregated high school for African-Americans before Columbus schools integrated in 1971. A museum dedicated to the school’s history is also regrouping after the tornado.
Mississippi officials say flooding and tornadoes have damaged more than 650 buildings and 400 roads and bridges.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info