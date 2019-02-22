Reunion adds Nguyen, Traylor to culinary team

Reunion Golf & Country Club Executive Chef William “Billy” Kistler (center) recently announced Sous Chef Tho H. Nguyen (left) will lead the club’s fine-dining restaurant, Kristie’s, and Sous Chef Rick Traylor will lead casual dining restaurant and pizza bar EJ’s. Nguyen is a graduate of California Culinary in San Francisco with a degree in Culinary Arts & Nutrition. He moved to Mississippi in 2001 to work at Madison’s Bonefish Restaurant. He also has worked at Walkers and Parlor Market. Traylor, who hails from the Mississippi Delta, and has worked in Nashville; Glacier National Park, Mont.; Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and Columbus, Ohio. He returned to Mississippi by way of Oxford, working with James Beard award-winning Chefs John Currence and Vishwesh Bhatt. Locally, Traylor has worked at Parlor Market and the Country Club Of Jackson. (Courtesy of Reunion Golf & Country Club)
