Rick McLaughlin named 16WAPT news director

Rick McLaughlin has been named news director for 16 WAPT, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in Jackson. The announcement was made today by 16 WAPT President and General Manager, Mike Neelly.

McLaughlin, a graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, brings a wealth of career experience to the news director position. He began his career as a morning news producer in Cincinnati, then rose to lead newsrooms in Milwaukee, Saint Louis, and Boston as an Executive Producer. He joined the Hearst Television family in 2010 when he accepted the role of Assistant News Director at Cincinnati’s WLWT-TV. Since 2014, he has served as Assistant News Director at WESH-TV, Hearst’s NBC affiliate in Orlando. In his current position, McLaughlin has helped earn the station multiple awards, including an Edward R Murrow award and two EMMY awards for coverage of the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shootings.

Rick and his wife Stefanie will make the move to Jackson after the conclusion of the February sweeps period. He joins WAPT in his new role March 4.