Tupelo schools near completion of $44 million in upgrades

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports renovations have been completed at two elementary schools. Work remains to be done on a tornado shelter and athletic center at Tupelo High School.

In 2015, district voters agreed to borrow $44 million to upgrade security, make classroom additions, structural repairs and other maintenance items like painting, flooring and lighting.

District Director of Operations Charles Laney notes a facility study four years ago showed a need for $77 million in upgrades. However, Laney says the district is trying to focus more on preventative maintenance.

The storm shelter at the high school will have space for more than 2,000 students.