Waste Pro Hattiesburg’s Lockwood recognized

Chris Lockwood, divisional vice president of Waste Pro’s South Mississippi divisions, has received the Waste 360 40 Under 40 Award. Also known as the Rising Star Award, the program “recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry.”

Lockwood began his career with Waste Pro in 2013 as a Junior Financial Analyst in the corporate office, located in Longwood, FL. The following year, he joined the Management Development Program, which provided him the opportunity to further train in leadership and business administration. In 2015, he was promoted to Division Manager in Hattiesburg.

A graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate, Lockwood was a member of Waste Pro’s inaugural Leadership Initiative program, a mentorship program designed to develop a vibrant second generation of young leaders.