2 Mississippians among graduates of leadership program

Trey Chinn and Jhai Keeton are graduates of the the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s pilot Next Generation (NEXTGEN) Young Professional Leadership Program in 2018. Participants receive comprehensive leadership and advocacy training in order to develop leadership competencies that will enable them to become effective civil rights leaders.

The inaugural class launched with 150 participants in January 2018 and concluded in December with 68 who successfully completed requirements.

Chinn is the President of the Laurel Jones County NAACP Branch in Mississippi. He is a Deputy Commissioner with the Jones County Soil and Water Commission. Chinn is the National Second Vice President of the National Oak Park High School Alumni Association. He is a former Laurel City Councilman through which he supported Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) through the Outdoor Classroom and Garden. He is a graduate of Wabash College with his degree in Rhetoric and Political Science.

Keeton is a member of the Jackson County-Moss Point NAACP Branch. Keeton currently works as a Finance Manager at Steps Coalition, where he oversees all fiscal affairs, budget development, and payroll. Over his career, Keeton has worked for Bank of New York Mellon, the U.S. Department of Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Keeton is a graduate of the Mississippi Black Leadership Institute (MBLI). Keeton graduated from Jackson State University earning his degree in Accounting. In 2016, Keeton was recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top 50 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal.