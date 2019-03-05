5 Mississippi Universities make list of Best Online MBA programs

A study by the U.S. News and World Report lists five Mississippi Universities among the top 301 online MBA programs in the U.S.

The University of Mississippi was ranked No. 134, Mississippi College was ranked No. 137, Mississippi State University was ranked No. 147, University of Southern Mississippi was ranked No. 173, and Jackson State University was ranked No. 183.

According to the study traditional MBA enrollment is down across the board, but online MBA programs are seeing record enrollment due to lower tuition costs and the ability to study from anywhere.

Programs without accreditations (AACSB or ACBSP) were not included. The rankings were determined by analyzing five criteria: tuition, accreditation, acceptance rate, student support and engagement.