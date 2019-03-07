Aaron Wadley to lead Neel-Schaffer’s Georgia Operations

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Aaron Wadley, PE, has joined the firm and will manage the Georgia Operations.

Wadley has nearly 20 years of engineering design and management experience. He comes to Neel- Schaffer from Gaskins Surveying & Engineering, where he managed that firm’s Gwinnett County office. His experience includes two years as an Assistant City Engineer for the City of Covington, Georgia, and three years as the Director of Transportation and Public Works for Newton County in Georgia.

Wadley will be based in Neel-Schaffer’s Atlanta office and oversee all facets of the firm’s growing Georgia operation.

“Aaron is an outstanding leader and an experienced engineer who will help us expand our business opportunities in Georgia,” said Joey Hudnall, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Chief Operating Officer. “Aaron’s knowledge of Georgia and the surrounding regions will be a big plus for us. He has a wealth of experience working with private and public clients, and we are excited that he has joined our team.”

Wadley is a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology from Southern Polytechnic State University.