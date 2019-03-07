ABB to invest $36 million, add 50 jobs in Senatobia expansion

By JACK WEATHERLY

Global manufacturing technology leader ABB announced Tuesday it will expand its advanced manufacturing operations in Senatobia two and one-half years after it began operations in Tate County.

The $36 million corporate investment will create 50 jobs, bringing to 150 of the 300 projected jobs announced in September 2016.

ABB, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland, occupied the 85,000-square-foot plant after Twin Lake Technologies closed in 2012 after failing to produce marketable solar panels,

ABB will build a 200,000-square-foot addition for full production of ABB Tmax XT circuit breakers. Other productions manufactured in Senatobia include the company’s Emax 2 Breakers, TruONE Automatic Transfer Switch assemblies and other electrical switches.

ABB plans to begin construction on the addition this spring with operations beginning in the new facility by the end of the year, the company said in a release.

“Since 2010, ABB has invested over $14 billion in the United States, and the U.S. represents the largest market for our products,” President of the Americas for ABB Greg Scheu said in the release.

“We will continue to invest in the products we make here, as well as the people who make them, as we expand to meet customer demand.”

ABB employs approximately 1,400 in Mississippi throughout its locations in Senatobia, Byhalia, Columbus and Crystal Springs.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $750,000 for infrastructure and building improvements on the expansion. The city of Senatobia and Tate County are providing property tax exemptions.

“We salute the Tate County Economic Development Foundation, the city of Senatobia and Tate County for their teamwork with MDA, which was instrumental in bringing this economic development win to our state,” MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. said in the release.