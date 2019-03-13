AGC of Mississippi announces 2019 president and board of directors

Matt McWilliams, Thrash Commercial Contractors, Brandon, was installed as president of the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi Board of Directors for 2019. McWilliams is a native of Indianola, and a 1991 graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1994. McWilliams joined Thrash Commercial Contractors in 2001 and currently is a Principal of the firm.

Selected Vice President and 2019 President-Elect is Cornel Clement, Dan Hensarling, Inc, Gulfport.

Joining the AGC Board of Directors representing the Subcontractors is Robert Pooley, South Central Heating and Plumbing Co, Inc., Jackson, and Nic Parish, Burns Dirt Company, Columbus.

In addition the AGC Board of Directors include Immediate Past President, Brad Fountain, Fountain Construction Co., Inc.; Bill Cox, Eutaw Construction, Aberdeen; Christopher Albritton, Chris Albritton Construction, Laurel; Kevin Nall, Nall Construction Co., Madison; Tony Head, Mid State Construction, Jackson; David Marsh, Benchmark Construction Co., Jackson; Geoffrey Knesal, Roy Anderson Corp, Gulfport; Hank Torjusen, Fletcher Construction, Co, Pascagoula; Lance McCarty, Fletcher Construction Co., Pascagoula; Billy Painter, Alliant Insurance Co. and Billy Ware, Mid State Construction Co., Jackson.