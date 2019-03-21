ALAN TURNER

Recently, I talked with Jonathan Hollingshead, President of BCI, a technology firm headquartered in Ridgeland. We talked about the accelerating pace of technology in Mississippi and in the U.S. in general, and he offered some interesting insights on what the coming years will bring.

Jonathan became president of BCI in February 2018, having previously worked for the company from 2011-2013. Before and after that, he worked for numerous large technology companies, such as Cisco, EMC, and AT & T. Born in Laurel, he has an undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University in math and computer science, and an MBA from Mississippi College. He lives in Flora with his wife and 3 children, 2 of whom are now in college.

I asked him for an overview of BCI and its products and services.

“The company was founded in 1993 by Tony Bailey,” he told me. “Our corporate headquarters is in Ridgeland, and we have a small office in Little Rock as well.”

BCI has approximately 65 employees, 60 of whom are based in Mississippi, which makes BCI one of the largest technology firms in the state.

“We provide all manner of technology engineering services and managed services to our clients,” he said. “We handle networking, security, voice and video, and we sell and manage technology equipment. We also have a data center that’s an important part of our business.”

He told me that security is playing an increasingly important role in BCI’s business model.

“I’m sorry to say that the growth in cybercrime is accelerating just as rapidly as the growth in technology itself,” he explained. “And the need for small businesses to be secure and protected is becomingly increasingly important. In fact, we’re seeing a lot of our growth coming from the small-business sector.”

BCI serves all sizes and types of clients, from the very small to the very large companies. One of their fastest growing business segments is in the health-care field.

“With the increasing federal regulations and rules from HIPAA that are constantly changing, small clinics and health practices are being held to the same standards as the large health care providers such as hospitals,” he said. “This puts a significant burden on the small providers who simply cannot cover the cost of dedicated IT personnel. That’s where we come in, and we’re focusing substantial effort in providing security and support for businesses such as that.”

I asked Jonathan about the mission of BCI and its strategic plan for the coming 3-5 years.

“To begin with, we have always been focused on serving 3 key elements…..our customers, our clients, and our stakeholders”, he said. “We’ve always been a family-oriented company, and we will continue to be in the future. From that perspective, our mission is to deliver the best and most efficient technology support services possible.”

He said they are seeing increasing growth in the area of managed services, and he expects that will be a major focus of their business strategy in the coming 5 years. A primary focus will continue to revolve around security.

Jonathan said that a substantial amount of their business currently makes use of cloud technology, but he sees that increasing rapidly in the coming years.

“That’s going to be very important from several perspectives,” he said.

I asked him how he views the technology sector in Mississippi.

“Well, I can certainly say that it is one of the fastest-growing segments of our economy,” he said. “There are some outstanding tech firms doing business in our state.”

With that kind of growth occurring now and in the foreseeable future, I asked him what advice he might offer young people who are considering a career in technology.

“I’ll say this, the people who succeed in technology have to have personalities that love learning,” he said. “They absolutely have to love and embrace continual change, because nothing stands still in technology. If a young person is looking for a job that doesn’t change, they should look somewhere else than technology. Whatever you might learn today is almost guaranteed to change in major ways in the next few years, so you have to adapt to that and learn to enjoy it.”

To learn more about BCI, visit their website at www.BCIAnswers.com.

Contact Mississippi Business Journal publisher Alan Turner at alan.turner@msbusiness.com or (601) 364-1021.