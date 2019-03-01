New data shows that the Appalachian Regional Commission invested $125.6 million in 522 economic development projects during Fiscal Year 2018.

These region-wide investments will be matched by $188.7 million, and will attract an additional $1.5 billion in leveraged private investment into Appalachia. In addition, these investments are projected to create or retain 26,600 jobs, as well as train or educate 34,000 students and workers.

In Mississippi, in partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority, ARC supported 54 projects totaling more than $15.5 million. The investments were matched by nearly $14.6 million, and will attract another $142.5 million. The investments will create or retain nearly 2,000 jobs; train and educate nearly 7,500 students and workers and benefit nearly 629,000 residents in the state’s 24 Appalachian counties.

“Each one of these projects, and their projected outcomes, is a direct result of ARC’s flexible, nimble, and successful federal-state partnership model,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas. “These investments will make a difference in Appalachia.”

ARC investments are made in partnership with the governors of each of the region’s 13 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia) and 420 counties and in accordance with the investment goals outlined in the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Five-Year Strategic Plan for Capitalizing on Appalachia’s Opportunities, 2016–2020.
— Daily Journal