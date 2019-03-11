ASSET Engineering welcomes Williams

ASSET Engineering has hired Brittaney Williams as an administrative assistant. Williams has over 10 years of management and administrative experience. Prior to her work at ASSET, she served as an administrative assistant for Trustmark National Bank.
Williams is a MBA honors graduate from Ashford University where she concentrated in Human Resource Management, and is currently working on her second Master’s Degree. She will be responsible for coordinating project deliverables, performing accounting tasks, clerical duties, and providing overall administrative support for ASSET Engineering.
A native of Benton, Williams lives in Byram with her husband and three children. She enjoys baking, attending church events, school functions, traveling, and game night with her kids.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info