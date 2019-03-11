ASSET Engineering welcomes Williams

ASSET Engineering has hired Brittaney Williams as an administrative assistant. Williams has over 10 years of management and administrative experience. Prior to her work at ASSET, she served as an administrative assistant for Trustmark National Bank.

Williams is a MBA honors graduate from Ashford University where she concentrated in Human Resource Management, and is currently working on her second Master’s Degree. She will be responsible for coordinating project deliverables, performing accounting tasks, clerical duties, and providing overall administrative support for ASSET Engineering.

A native of Benton, Williams lives in Byram with her husband and three children. She enjoys baking, attending church events, school functions, traveling, and game night with her kids.