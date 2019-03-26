Association of Chamber of Commerce executives select Hernandez

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced Membership Development Coordinator, Mei-Li Hernandez, has been selected to participate in the ACCE Membership Development Division Sales Mentorship Program for 2019.
ACCE and Membership Development Division volunteers match applicants to experienced sales professionals for monthly consultations and training throughout the calendar year. Both mentors and mentees are expected to work together to develop and track progress on the mentee goals for the year and must agree to communicate regularly.
Mentees will benefit from the advice of mentors on best practices and recommended resources for all aspects of the sales process, including goal setting, time management, sales style, and more. Mentors will also serve as sounding boards for typical sales challenges.
Hernandez will provide her mentor with her goals for the year, and a plan will be developed on how to achieve these goals and beyond efficiently and successfully. Mentors are encouraged to contact the supervisors of their mentees sometime during the program year, to get feedback and perspective on their training, skill-building, and other professional development needs.
