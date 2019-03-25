Barrentine elected treasurer of Mississippi Young Bankers

Rebecca Barrentine, of Copiah Bank, Hazlehurst, has been elected to serve as treasurer of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Barrentine serves as senior vice president and chief information officer of Copiah Bank, where she has been for 17 years. Barrentine earned her bachelor of art degree in business administration from Belhaven University. She is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

In addition to her role as treasurer of the MYB, Barrentine will serve on the MBA Education Foundation Board. She has previously served the MYB as a member of the council. She was chairman of the MBA Information Security Officer/IT committee, and she served on the MBA Women in Banking Committee. She is past president of the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

Barrentine and her husband, Chris, have two daughters, Madelyn and Ellie.