Bell promoted to Grenada market president

Renasant announced the promotion of Gene Bell to Grenada Market President. Bell joined Renasant in 2008 as Vice President for Grenada.

Bell graduated from Delta State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and attended the Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi.

“We are excited to have Gene move forward as Grenada Market President. He has been an asset to Renasant and to the Grenada community. We look forward to watching him lead the Grenada team,” says Tommy Tomlinson, North Central Mississippi Regional President.

Bell is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Grenada, acts as Chairman of Deacons at Emmanuel Baptist Church, and volunteers at Kirk Academy.

Bell is located at the South Commerce Street branch in Grenada.