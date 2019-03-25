Ben Hubbard joins Mississippi Coding Academies

The board of directors of Mississippi Coding Academies has announced the addition of Ben Hubbard to our growing team as the statewide director of development and outreach, serving the academies located in Jackson and Starkville.

Ben is a native Mississippian who brings over 15 years of experience in the technology industry and international startup community to the Mississippi Coding Academies. Ben co-founded a software start-up in an incubator in Jackson, Mississippi, which he helped grow into an international firm with offices and personnel in four countries (Japan, United States, Singapore, Philippines) generating millions of dollars a year in revenue. Prior to this, he served as a software developer and solution architect for the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base.

Ben received a bachelor’s degree in software engineering and computer science from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

As the director of development and outreach, Ben is tasked with scaling our operations, growing industry relationships and evangelizing the mission.

The Mississippi Coding Academies continue to empower young people with marketable and industry-current software development skills while helping to train a skilled workforce to meet the needs of employers across Mississippi.

Mississippi Coding Academies operate tuition-free, 11-month courses in Jackson and Starkville that transform recent high school graduates into full-stack software developers. Mississippi Coding Academies is a non-profit corporation started by and spun out of Innovate Mississippi, which remains its fiscal agent. Supported by local leaders, employers, and educators, Mississippi Coding Academies is made possible through grants and support by the Mississippi Development Authority, the Mississippi Works program, the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Mississippi State University, and private donations from employers and individuals. Visit www.mscoding.org for more information.