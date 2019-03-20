Bill passes to cut suits against Mississippi property owners

The state Senate on Tuesday voted 31-21 to concur with changes that the House made to Senate Bill 2901 .
The measure, known as the Landowners Protection Act, has been a top priority of business groups this year. The bill says a person who owns, leases, operates or manages property could not be held liable for injuries caused by a third party on the property unless there’s proof that the person in charge knew about possible harm and let it happen.
Opponents warn the bill will make it nearly impossible to hold property owners accountable for letting crime or danger fester.
