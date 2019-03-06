Cure Land Company wants to build a casino with a hotel on the beach in Lakeshore, according to the legal notice of intent to apply for a gaming license dated March 1 and published in today’s Sea Coast Echo.

The company plans to develop the casino and hotel on 98.5 acres on South Beach Boulevard. The proposed project includes 40,000 square feet of gaming space and approximately 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games and 300 hotel rooms.

Allen Godfrey, director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, said the project could be on the agenda for the commission’s April meeting. He said notifying the public is the first step in the process of obtaining a gaming license.

Cure Land Co. is developing a boutique hotel at the corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis.

More to come. Stay tuned.

— Lisa Monti