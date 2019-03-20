Brock to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Oxford banker Lucius Brock has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Brock serves as division president for Renasant Bank in Oxford. He began his career as a bank examiner with the Mississippi Department of Banking, then moved to First Commercial Bank for two years, Oxford University Bank for three years, and has been with Renasant Bank now for nine years. Brock earned his bachelor in business administration in banking and finance from Mississippi State University and his master of business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

In addition to his involvement with the MBA, Brock is active in his community and serves as treasurer on the Board of Directors for Lafayette County/Oxford/University Economic Development Foundation, and also serves as board member for local Oxford YMCA. Brock and his wife, Martha, have two boys, Lu and George.