Brock to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Oxford banker Lucius Brock has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.
Brock serves as division president for Renasant Bank in Oxford. He began his career as a bank examiner with the Mississippi Department of Banking, then moved to First Commercial Bank for two years, Oxford University Bank for three years, and has been with Renasant Bank now for nine years. Brock earned his bachelor in business administration in banking and finance from Mississippi State University and his master of business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
In addition to his involvement with the MBA, Brock is active in his community and serves as treasurer on the Board of Directors for Lafayette County/Oxford/University Economic Development Foundation, and also serves as board member for local Oxford YMCA. Brock and his wife, Martha, have two boys, Lu and George.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info