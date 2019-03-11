Butler Snow shortlisted in Benchmark Litigation 2019 awards

Butler Snow announced the firm has been shortlisted in three categories of the Benchmark Litigation 2019 Awards. The firm’s nomination categories include National Practice Area Firm of the Year Award: Product Liability, State Firm Award: Mississippi and State Firm Award: Tennessee.

The Benchmark Litigation Awards honor firms that have emerged as leaders in their particular areas of law between March and November 2018. Winners are chosen based on interviews with litigators across the country and their clients.

Butler Snow’s product liability practice was selected as Benchmark Litigation’s “Practice Area Firm of the Year” in 2018, was ranked nationally by Chambers USA in 2018 and was “Highly Recommended” by LMG Life Sciences in 2017.