Mississippi's Must Reads
Candidates for Mississippi statewide and district offices

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS March 2, 2019

Here are the major-party and independent candidates running for statewide offices in Mississippi this year, according to the state Democratic and Republican parties and the secretary of state’s office:

GOVERNOR

Democrat: Jim Hood, Robert Shuler Smith, William Bond Compton Jr, Michael Brown, Robert J. Ray, Velesha Williams, Gregory Wash, Phillip West, Albert Wilson.

Republican: Robert Foster, Tate Reeves, Bill Waller Jr.

Independent: David R. Singletary.

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrat: Jay Hughes.

Republican: Delbert Hosemann, Shane Quick.

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat: Jennifer Riley Collins.

Republican: Mark Baker, Lynn Fitch, Andy Taggart.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrat: Johnny Dupree, Maryra Hodges Hunt.

Republican: Sam Britton, Michael Watson.

___

TREASURER

Democrat: Addie Greene.

Republican: Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke, David McRae.

___

AUDITOR

Democrat: No candidate.

Republican: Shad White (incumbent).

___

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Democrat: Robert E. Amos.

Republican: Mike Chaney (incumbent).

___

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Democrat: Rickey Cole.

Republican: Andy Gipson (incumbent).

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, NORTHERN DISTRICT

Democrat: Brandon Presley (incumbent)

Republican: no candidate.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, CENTRAL DISTRICT

Democrat: Dorothy “Dot” Benford, Ryan Brown, Bruce Burton, De’Keither A. Stamps.

Republican: Brent Bailey, Nic Lott.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, SOUTHERN DISTRICT

Democrat: Connie Moran, Sugar Stallings.

Republican: Dane Maxwell, Perry Parker, Kevin Schulz.

___

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, NORTHERN DISTRICT

Democrat: Joey Grist.

Republican: Trey Bowman, John Caldwell, E.A. Hathcock, Jeremy A. Martin, Geoffrey O. Yoste.

___

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, CENTRAL DISTRICT

Democrat: Willie Simmons, Marcus Wallace.

Republican: Butch Lee, Ricky Pennington, Jr.

___

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, SOUTHERN DISTRICT

Democrat: No candidate.

Republican: Tom King (incumbent), Tony Smith, Chad Toney.

