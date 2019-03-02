Candidates for Mississippi statewide and district offices

GOVERNOR
Democrat: Jim Hood, Robert Shuler Smith, William Bond Compton Jr, Michael Brown, Robert J. Ray, Velesha Williams, Gregory Wash, Phillip West, Albert Wilson.
Republican: Robert Foster, Tate Reeves, Bill Waller Jr.
Independent: David R. Singletary.
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrat: Jay Hughes.
Republican: Delbert Hosemann, Shane Quick.
___
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat: Jennifer Riley Collins.
Republican: Mark Baker, Lynn Fitch, Andy Taggart.
___
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat: Johnny Dupree, Maryra Hodges Hunt.
Republican: Sam Britton, Michael Watson.
___
TREASURER
Democrat: Addie Greene.
Republican: Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke, David McRae.
___
AUDITOR
Democrat: No candidate.
Republican: Shad White (incumbent).
___
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Democrat: Robert E. Amos.
Republican: Mike Chaney (incumbent).
___
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Democrat: Rickey Cole.
Republican: Andy Gipson (incumbent).
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, NORTHERN DISTRICT
Democrat: Brandon Presley (incumbent)
Republican: no candidate.
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, CENTRAL DISTRICT
Democrat: Dorothy “Dot” Benford, Ryan Brown, Bruce Burton, De’Keither A. Stamps.
Republican: Brent Bailey, Nic Lott.
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER, SOUTHERN DISTRICT
Democrat: Connie Moran, Sugar Stallings.
Republican: Dane Maxwell, Perry Parker, Kevin Schulz.
___
TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, NORTHERN DISTRICT
Democrat: Joey Grist.
Republican: Trey Bowman, John Caldwell, E.A. Hathcock, Jeremy A. Martin, Geoffrey O. Yoste.
___
TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, CENTRAL DISTRICT
Democrat: Willie Simmons, Marcus Wallace.
Republican: Butch Lee, Ricky Pennington, Jr.
___
TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER, SOUTHERN DISTRICT
Democrat: No candidate.
Republican: Tom King (incumbent), Tony Smith, Chad Toney.
