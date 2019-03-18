Carrington selected for Leadership Council

Butler Snow has announced Kathleen Ingram Carrington has been selected to participate in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD)’s fellows program. Carrington is the third Butler Snow attorney in as many years to be chosen as a fellow for the program.

LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. The organization carries out its mission by implementing action programs designed to attract, inspire and nurture diverse talent within their member organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to leadership positions.

Launched in 2011, LCLD’s fellows program selects high-potential, mid-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds and sets them on the path to leadership of their organizations. Participants will embark on a year-long professional development regimen that includes in-person conferences, training in the fine points of legal practice, peer-group projects to foster collaboration and building relationships and extensive contact with LCLD’s top leadership.

Carrington is a member of Butler Snow’s product liability and appellate and written advocacy practice groups, focusing her practice on personal injury and product liability litigation related to recalled products and allegations of product defect. She frequently represents clients locally, regionally, and nationally in areas of recreational vehicles, industrial machinery, and automobiles in product liability and personal injury defense cases.

Carrington is a member of the American Bar Association, Capital Area Bar Association, The Mississippi Bar, Jackson Young Lawyers, the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association, the Defense Research Institute (DRI) and the Charles Clark Chapter of the American Inns of Court. She has spoken at multiple DRI product liability seminars and served in leadership positions for various subcommittees. Carrington received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Mississippi.

Butler Snow’s first fellow Gadson William (Will) Perry, a member of the firm’s commercial litigation group, was part of the 2017 class. Ashley N. Wicks was the firm’s second fellow in LCLD’s 2018 class. Wicks focuses her practice on public finance and tax-related issues.