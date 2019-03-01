City considers surveillance camera policy for public parks

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the policy proposed by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration would limit access to designated city employees and law enforcement investigators. It would require surveillance video be retained for 30 days, except in cases where video is considered case evidence. Then the video will be retained for one year after the end of any related case.
The policy would allow members of the public who appear in surveillance video to request to view the video. The policy presented Tuesday also says cameras won’t be placed in private areas such as bathrooms. Three area parks currently have cameras, each valued at about $200,000 when taking into account installation costs.
