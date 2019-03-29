Drinkwater, Seibel named 2019 BTI Client Service All-Stars

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that the firm’s partners W. Wayne Drinkwater and Anne Marie Seibel have been named 2019 BTI Client Service All-Stars for providing superior client service. Drinkwater and Seibel are recognized in the Litigation practice area.

Bradley is one of only 72 firms with two or more All-Stars for 2019, “suggesting these law firms are more focused on cultivating a culture of client service excellence than other firms,” according to BTI.

Both members of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Drinkwater and Seibel are among 335 attorneys from 152 law firms listed as 2019 All-Stars. This marks the 18th consecutive year that BTI Consulting Group has published its All-Stars list based on independent research with C-level executives to identify attorneys whom corporate counsel say “represent the epitome of client service” and “have an unquenchable thirst to understand their clients better than all other attorneys.” Attributes of the client service All-Stars are superior client focus, unmatched client experience, understanding of the client’s business like no other, unparalleled legal skills, and innovative thought leadership. During interviews, corporate counsel recommended top attorneys by name and in an unprompted manner. Attorneys and firms cannot self-nominate, self-refer, nor pay to be included in the report.

Based in Bradley’s Jackson,office, Drinkwater has extensive experience in major business, commercial and constitutional litigation and has tried some of Mississippi’s most significant cases. He also has handled more than 70 appeals, arguing more than 30 of them in state and federal courts across the United States. A former law clerk of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, Drinkwater is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. He also is an Advocate of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Drinkwater is included in The Best Lawyers in America® in four litigation fields and is recognized as a Star Individual for Commercial Litigation by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.

Based in Bradley’s Birmingham office, Seibel is involved with multi-forum and multi-plaintiff high-stakes litigation. Her experience includes trials in state and federal courts, AAA arbitrations, and the Tribal Court of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Seibel recently served as lead trial counsel in New Hampshire, securing a trial judgment that was upheld this year after Seibel argued the appeal. Seibel currently serves as a co-chair of the Membership and Marketing Committee of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Litigation. Her prior leadership roles with the Section of Litigation have included co-chair of the Regional Meeting Committee, liaison to the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession, and co-chair of the Woman Advocate Committee. In addition, Seibel is a founder of Bradley’s Women’s Initiative and is co-chair of the firm’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee.