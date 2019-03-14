Entergy Mississippi announces new customer service leaders

Several experienced Entergy Mississippi employees will fill roles with the company:

Jeanine Brooks, senior manager of distribution operations, southern region. A native of Brandon, Brooks began her career with Entergy Mississippi in 1989 and has served as construction manager since 2016. She has held roles in several departments, including the customer contact center and distribution operations, In her tenure with the company, Brooks’ work has included customer issues resolution, design, reliability, distribution line supervision, safety and project management. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi College in 2015.

Martin McGee, manager, customer service support. McGee has more than 31 years of experience with Entergy. He has been a supervisor in several roles in the company, from engineering to the customer service center. McGee also experience in engineering design, customer service account management, rate schedules, contractor oversight, reliability, project management and customer service policy application to the position. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University.

Robbie Kemp, customer service representative, Madison County. Kemp joined Entergy in 1986 as a marketing representative, served in the design and credit and collections departments, and has held many different roles within the customer service organization. She holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in organization and management from Capella University.

Tammy Rankin, customer service representative, Clinton. Rankin joined Entergy in 1995 and has served in numerous roles in customer service, distribution, and credit and collections. She holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master’s degree in management in business from Belhaven University. Rankin is pursuing a doctoral degree in business management with an emphasis in human resource.