Entergy Mississippi announces new leadership

Entergy Mississippi announced new members of its executive lead team. They are:

Anesa Davis, manager of human resources—business partners. Prior to this role, Davis served as an organizational effectiveness consultant for Entergy’s nuclear business since 2017. Before joining Entergy, Davis held human resources management positions with Mississippi Power and Caesars Entertainment. Davis holds a Bachelor of General Studies degree in psychology, sociology, and geography from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Western Governors University. She is also pursuing her doctorate in human capital development at the University Southern Mississippi.

David Gibbs, CPA, director of finance. Gibbs joined Entergy in 1999 and has served in his new role since January 2019. He has primary responsibility for the company’s financial planning and reporting. During his career at Entergy, Gibbs has held various roles in accounting and finance focused primarily on the company’s unregulated business. He started as an analyst in nuclear business development and most recently served as a senior manager with Entergy Wholesale Commodities finance business partners. Prior to joining Entergy, Gibbs worked in public accounting. Gibbs earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in professional accountancy from Mississippi State University and became a certified public accountant in 1995.

Hisham Sidani, vice president of power plant operations. In this capacity, Sidani oversees all aspects of operations for Entergy Mississippi’s fleet of power generating plants. Sidani joined Entergy in 2001 and previously served as a plant manager at Entergy Texas. Prior to that, Sidani assumed several roles with Entergy, including serving as senior engineer in plant support, process superintendent at Michoud Plant in New Orleans, production superintendent at Little Gypsy Plant in LaPlace and Nelson Plant in Lake Charles, both in Louisiana, and senior manager of commercial excellence in The Woodlands, Texas. A native of Beirut, Lebanon, Sidani earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the American University of Beirut and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University. He also earned his Professional Engineer certification in 2008.