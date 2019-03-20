Foundation gives Jackson $1.2M to aid prekindergarten

The Clarion Ledger reports Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Monday announced the grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Lumumba wants to eventually offer prekindergarten to all Jackson children. Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine says the grant is meant as a step toward that goal, allowing the city to study existing resources and determine needs.

It will allow some pilot work at prekindergarten centers. The city also intends to serve children who don’t attend school outside the home, broadcasting a program on its public access cable channel.

Lumumba hopes the grant will make children more ready when they enter kindergarten.

Kellogg has been active in trying to improve the Jackson school district as well.