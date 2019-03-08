Furniture maker to expand in north Mississippi

The company currently has 72 workers in New Albany.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving Kevin Charles $75,000 to subsidize building improvements. She says the company has not as this time applied for property tax abatements from local authorities.
Craft says workers at Kevin Charles make an average of about $30,000 a year.
