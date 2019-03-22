Golden Manufacturing gets $18.2M uniform contract

GOLDEN • U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced that a Tishomingo County company has been awarded an $18.2 million contract to manufacture uniforms for the Defense Department.
“Golden Manufacturing has a well-established record of producing quality uniforms for our servicemen and women. This contract will allow it to continue that good work,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m pleased a Mississippi company won this competitive contract opportunity.”
The $18,234,851 small business contract entails the production of Army Combat Uniform coasts and the Improved Hot Weather Combat Uniform. The contract, which extend through September 2021, is funded through FY2019-2021 defense working capital appropriations.
