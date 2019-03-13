Golden Triangle Chapter presents awards

Creative work in advertising and marketing was recognized by the Golden Triangle Chapter of Advertising & Marketing Professionals.
Awards were given in the following areas:
Best of Show – Electronic format (tie): MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for Long form video – Extension Matters 4-H Focus: Peyton Bell (Brian Utley, Tim Allison, Zac Ashmore, Kevin Hudson, Keri Lewis, and Leah Barbour); Tellos Marketing for E-Newsletter – MarketMix for the MSU Department of Marketing, Quantitative Analysis and Business Law (Kirsten Shaw, Editor; David Doleac, Designer).
Best of Show – Print format: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MAFES Discovers Magazine (Karen Brasher, Vanessa Beeson, David Ammon, Dominque Belcher, Alaina Dismukes, Janiece Pigg, Kenner Paton, and Sarah Buckleitner)
GOLD WINNERS
Midsize Website: Tellos Marketing for Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance Website (David Doleac, Web Developer)
Small Website: Tellos Marketing for WorkGTR for the Golden Triangle Development Link (David Doleac, Web Developer)
Website for Nonprofit: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MAFES Discovers Magazine Website (Karen Brasher, Stephen Caples)
Magazine: MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for Extension Matters (Elizabeth North, Leah Barbour, Beth Barron, Kevin Hudson, Keri Collins Lewis, Susan Collins-Smith, Nathan Gregory, and Keryn Page)
Billboard Campaign: Lamar for Lake Forest Ranch (Rich Malone, Director; Justin Thompson, Account Manager; Merritt Melancon, Artist)
Nonprofit Video: Broadcast Media Group for Homes of Hope (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)
TV/Online Video: Broadcast Media Group for Motion for Mississippi Valley State University (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)
Social Media Promotional Video: Re/Max Partners for Meow (Colin Krieger, Muddy Water Creative, Eric Krieger)
Video short form: Tellos Creative, WorkGTR: Something Special for the Golden Triangle Development Link (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)
Photography Campaign: Bella Vie Photography for Plein Air
Business to Business Campaign: Tellos Marketing for The AMP Campaign website and logo (David Doleac, Graphic Designer/Web Developer)
Business to Consumer Campaign: Palmer Home for Children, for Giving Tuesday Campaign
Internal Business Project: PACCAR for PACCAR Engine Company Customer Experience Center (Southwest Displays and PACCAR Engine Staff)
SILVER WINNERS
E-Blast Campaign: Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce for 25th Anniversary Campaign for Membership
Blogsite: MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for The Extension for Real Life
Social Media Campaign: MSU Center for Distance Education for National Distance Education Learning Week (JoLee Clark, Nikki Harper, and Joni Seitz)
Website for Nonprofit: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for SPAR Website (Stephen Caples, Karen Brasher, and Raja Reddy)
Magazine: MUW Office of University Relations for Visions
Magazine: Tellōs Marketing for Dividends Magazine for the MSU College of Business (Kirsten Shaw, Editor; Emily Daniels, Publisher)
Brochure: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018-19 Center for Distance Education Brochure (Sally Hester, Karen Crow)
Brochure: Tellōs Marketing for Help Us Make History brochure for MSU Bulldog Club (David Doleac, Graphic Designer)
Annual Report: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2017-18 Center for Distance Education Annual Report (Karen Crow, Ashley Baker, Sally Hester, Joni Seitz, Susan Seal, Marian Montgomery Chancellor, JoLee Clark, Nikki Harper, and Mindy Wolfe)
Direct Mail-Single Item: MSU Center for Distance Education for Spring 2019 Enrollment Push Postcard (JoLee Clark)
Packaging: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MSU Ice Cream (Karen Brasher, David Ammon, Dominque Belcher, James McClelland, Juan Silva)
Packaging: Abner Designs for All Natural Golden Brown
Poster Campaign: 4 County Electric Power Association for It’s the Little Things (Brad Barr, Mark Bridges)
Video short form: Heritage Academy for Discover Heritage Academy (Cassie Griffin)
:30 TV: Broadcast Media Group for Hanging Up the Jersey for Starkville Urology (Robbie Coblentz, Producer/Copywriter; Jake Jones, Editor/Producer)
Copywriting Campaign: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018 MSU Online Articles in Campus Publications (Joni Seitz)
Photography: Abner Designs for Brats on the Grill
Photography Campaign: Bella Vie Photography for Mr. Luddy’s Bird
Fundraiser: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018 Scholarship Fundraising Campaign (Joni Seitz, JoLee Clark, Ashley Barker, Sam Graham, Nikki Harper, and Karen Crow)
Fundraiser: Palmer Home for Children for Radiothon 298
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info