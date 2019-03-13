Golden Triangle Chapter presents awards

Creative work in advertising and marketing was recognized by the Golden Triangle Chapter of Advertising & Marketing Professionals.

Awards were given in the following areas:

Best of Show – Electronic format (tie): MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for Long form video – Extension Matters 4-H Focus: Peyton Bell (Brian Utley, Tim Allison, Zac Ashmore, Kevin Hudson, Keri Lewis, and Leah Barbour); Tellos Marketing for E-Newsletter – MarketMix for the MSU Department of Marketing, Quantitative Analysis and Business Law (Kirsten Shaw, Editor; David Doleac, Designer).

Best of Show – Print format: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MAFES Discovers Magazine (Karen Brasher, Vanessa Beeson, David Ammon, Dominque Belcher, Alaina Dismukes, Janiece Pigg, Kenner Paton, and Sarah Buckleitner)

GOLD WINNERS

Midsize Website: Tellos Marketing for Galloway Chandler McKinney Insurance Website (David Doleac, Web Developer)

Small Website: Tellos Marketing for WorkGTR for the Golden Triangle Development Link (David Doleac, Web Developer)

Website for Nonprofit: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MAFES Discovers Magazine Website (Karen Brasher, Stephen Caples)

Magazine: MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for Extension Matters (Elizabeth North, Leah Barbour, Beth Barron, Kevin Hudson, Keri Collins Lewis, Susan Collins-Smith, Nathan Gregory, and Keryn Page)

Billboard Campaign: Lamar for Lake Forest Ranch (Rich Malone, Director; Justin Thompson, Account Manager; Merritt Melancon, Artist)

Nonprofit Video: Broadcast Media Group for Homes of Hope (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)

TV/Online Video: Broadcast Media Group for Motion for Mississippi Valley State University (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)

Social Media Promotional Video: Re/Max Partners for Meow (Colin Krieger, Muddy Water Creative, Eric Krieger)

Video short form: Tellos Creative, WorkGTR: Something Special for the Golden Triangle Development Link (Jake Jones, Editor/Producer; Robbie Coblentz, Producer)

Photography Campaign: Bella Vie Photography for Plein Air

Business to Business Campaign: Tellos Marketing for The AMP Campaign website and logo (David Doleac, Graphic Designer/Web Developer)

Business to Consumer Campaign: Palmer Home for Children, for Giving Tuesday Campaign

Internal Business Project: PACCAR for PACCAR Engine Company Customer Experience Center (Southwest Displays and PACCAR Engine Staff)

SILVER WINNERS

E-Blast Campaign: Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce for 25th Anniversary Campaign for Membership

Blogsite: MSU Extension Office of Agricultural Communications for The Extension for Real Life

Social Media Campaign: MSU Center for Distance Education for National Distance Education Learning Week (JoLee Clark, Nikki Harper, and Joni Seitz)

Website for Nonprofit: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for SPAR Website (Stephen Caples, Karen Brasher, and Raja Reddy)

Magazine: MUW Office of University Relations for Visions

Magazine: Tellōs Marketing for Dividends Magazine for the MSU College of Business (Kirsten Shaw, Editor; Emily Daniels, Publisher)

Brochure: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018-19 Center for Distance Education Brochure (Sally Hester, Karen Crow)

Brochure: Tellōs Marketing for Help Us Make History brochure for MSU Bulldog Club (David Doleac, Graphic Designer)

Annual Report: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2017-18 Center for Distance Education Annual Report (Karen Crow, Ashley Baker, Sally Hester, Joni Seitz, Susan Seal, Marian Montgomery Chancellor, JoLee Clark, Nikki Harper, and Mindy Wolfe)

Direct Mail-Single Item: MSU Center for Distance Education for Spring 2019 Enrollment Push Postcard (JoLee Clark)

Packaging: MSU Agricultural & Natural Resources Marketing for MSU Ice Cream (Karen Brasher, David Ammon, Dominque Belcher, James McClelland, Juan Silva)

Packaging: Abner Designs for All Natural Golden Brown

Poster Campaign: 4 County Electric Power Association for It’s the Little Things (Brad Barr, Mark Bridges)

Video short form: Heritage Academy for Discover Heritage Academy (Cassie Griffin)

:30 TV: Broadcast Media Group for Hanging Up the Jersey for Starkville Urology (Robbie Coblentz, Producer/Copywriter; Jake Jones, Editor/Producer)

Copywriting Campaign: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018 MSU Online Articles in Campus Publications (Joni Seitz)

Photography: Abner Designs for Brats on the Grill

Photography Campaign: Bella Vie Photography for Mr. Luddy’s Bird

Fundraiser: MSU Center for Distance Education for 2018 Scholarship Fundraising Campaign (Joni Seitz, JoLee Clark, Ashley Barker, Sam Graham, Nikki Harper, and Karen Crow)

Fundraiser: Palmer Home for Children for Radiothon 298