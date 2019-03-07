Graphene ‘summit’ to be held in D.C.

By JACK WEATHERLY

American business and industry leaders will join U.S. government officials and international graphene leaders for the American Graphene Summit to be held in Washington, D.C., May 21-22.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R., Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, will be the keynote speaker.

Participants will focus on shaping the architecture surrounding graphene technologies and evaluating its potential impact on the U.S. and the global economies.

At a thickness of only one atom, graphene is the strongest and thinnest material in the world.

Two researchers at University of Manchester in England the researchers were awarded in 2010 the Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that led to graphene.

“Graphene is a material with enormous potential,” Wicker said in a news release.

Participants will discuss its use in markets such as automotive, aviation, oil and gas, telecommunication, health care, and electronics.

An Oxford-based company, New Media Lab LLC, formed the National Graphene Association two years ago.

“For the first time ever, we are creating a platform where current and future stakeholders in graphene will convene to identify focus areas critical to the national U.S. objectives—from security, infrastructure, and economic standpoints—and how graphene can significantly impact these focus areas,” Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, executive director of the NGA, said in the release.