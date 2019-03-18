Haney promoted to associate managing director

Renasant announced the promotion of Sarah Haney to associate managing director in its Private Client Group. Haney joined Renasant in 2017 as assistant relationship manager.

“Sarah is an emerging leader at Renasant Bank. We are excited to see her moving forward as an Associate Managing Director for the Private Client group here in the Memphis market. Sarah has been such an asset since she joined the team. We look forward to seeing her continue to grow within Renasant,” says Billie Jo Parker, Senior Managing Director of Private Client Experience and Operation in Memphis.

Haney has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Tulsa. She is a member of the Tennessee Bankers Association and Chi Omega Alumni. In Memphis, Haney volunteers with Su Casa Ministries and is a member of Harvest Church.