Hattiesburg Clinic presents annual employee awards

Hattiesburg Clinic held its annual Employee Recognition and Awards Banquet at Southern Oaks House & Gardens in Hattiesburg.

The Annie Ruth Johnston Employee of the Year award went to Julie Russum, manager for the Pulmonary Medicine department. This honor is awarded to an employee who exercises loyalty and dedication to Hattiesburg Clinic as demonstrated by the employee for whom the award is named.

The Faris Allen Nurse of the Year is Jamey Davion, manager of Quality Management.

The Medical Support Employee of the Year is Vicki Reid, a patient account representative.

The Satellite Employee of the Year is Physical Therapist Kim Schramm, PT, DPT, ATC, CLT, with Bellevue Physical Therapy.

Administrative Support Employee of the Year is Susan Randolph, from Health Information Management.

Receptionist of the Year is Dena Dillon, with Children’s Clinic.

Dialysis Employee of the Year is Sherry Terry, at Forrest General Hospital Dialysis.

The Volunteer of the Year is Debbie Bryant, medical technologist with the clinic’s Laboratory.