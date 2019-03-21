Homeowners take Costco gas station ruling to highest court

By JACK WEATHERLY

Six Ridgeland homeowners have filed notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court over a ruling in favor of the city’s approval of a site for a gas station for a proposed Costco Wholesale store.

The homeowners filed the notice on March 14.

The latest step in the protracted battle that dates to November 2015 will see the case – or at least an aspect of it – once again go to the state’s highest court, which ruled 7-0 last April that the city had acted illegally in rezoning a 45-acre plot on the Highland Colony Parkway to allow a fueling station, a particularly nettlesome aspect to the plaintiffs.

The ruling did not preclude the building of the 100,000-square-foot-plus store – only that it could not include a fueling station as part of that plan.

So the Issaquah, Wash.-based chain approached the city with a plan for a separate station, which is just south of the 45-acre Renaissance at Colony Park Phase 3 site and on the west side of Highland Colony Parkway.

The Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 on June 19 to approve the fueling station site, which would be located on about two acres of a 9.5-acre plot.

The homeowners argued that the city once again had wrongly decided to accommodate Costco and Colony Park Phase 3 LLC, headed by Jackson developer Andrew Mattiace.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff ruled in February in favor of the city of Ridgeland in its approval of the site for a gas station for a proposed Costco Wholesale store.

Homeowners in upscale neighborhoods have stated that they believe that the high-volume wholesale store would disrupt and devalue their property.

Would Costco move forward with its store should it lose in the Supreme Court?

Not all Costcos have fueling stations, but a Costco official said in another case in another state that “plans for every new store include a gasoline fueling station.”