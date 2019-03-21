Homeowners take Costco gas station ruling to highest court

By JACK WEATHERLY
Six Ridgeland homeowners have filed notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court over a ruling in favor of the city’s approval of a site for a gas station for a proposed Costco Wholesale store.
The homeowners filed the notice on March 14.
The latest step in the protracted battle that dates to November 2015 will see the case – or at least an aspect of it – once again go to the state’s highest court, which ruled 7-0 last April that the city had acted illegally in rezoning a 45-acre plot on the Highland Colony Parkway to allow a fueling station, a particularly nettlesome aspect to the plaintiffs.
The ruling did not preclude the building of the 100,000-square-foot-plus store – only that it could not include a fueling station as part of that plan.
So the Issaquah, Wash.-based chain approached the city with a plan for a separate station, which is just south of the 45-acre Renaissance at Colony Park Phase 3 site and on the west side of Highland Colony Parkway.
The Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 on June 19 to approve the fueling station site, which would be located on about two acres of a 9.5-acre plot.
The homeowners argued that the city once again had wrongly decided to accommodate Costco and Colony Park Phase 3 LLC, headed by Jackson developer Andrew Mattiace.
Madison County Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff ruled in February in favor of the city of Ridgeland in its approval of the site for a gas station for a proposed Costco Wholesale store.
Homeowners in upscale neighborhoods have stated that they believe that the high-volume wholesale store would disrupt and devalue their property.
Would Costco move forward with its store should it lose in the Supreme Court?
Not all Costcos have fueling stations, but a Costco official said in another case in another state that “plans for every new store include a gasoline fueling station.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info