Jones transitions to Yalobusha County president

Renasant announced that Tommy Jones has transitioned from Grenada Market President to Yalobusha County Market President and North Central Mississippi Region Senior Vice President.

Jones graduated from Mississippi State University in 1985. He later graduated from the Tennessee Commercial Lending School at Vanderbilt University, the Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi, and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

“We are excited to have Tommy shift his position to Yalobusha County Market President. We look forward to Tommy sharing his talents and leading the Yalobusha County team,” says Tommy Tomlinson, North Central Mississippi Regional President.

Jones has previously acted as President and Director of the Kiwanis Club of Grenada. He also has acted as both a member and former President of the Kirk Academy Board of Trustees.

Jones is now located at the Central Street branch in Water Valley.