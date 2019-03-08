Keesler Federal names Mathis branch manager

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Heather Mathis as branch manager of the recently opened Flowood branch. Located at 389 Ridge Way in Lakeland Commons, the branch is the credit union’s first in Rankin County.
Mathis will oversee branch operations which will include traditional lending and banking services.
Mathis has worked extensively at both commercial banks and credit unions, and most recently served as a Financial Service Representative at Keesler Federal’s Junction branch in Jackson.
Mathis graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in finance.
