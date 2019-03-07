Lawmakers advance pay raise for Mississippi county officials

The Senate and House must resolve differences before the measure goes to the governor.
Pay for county supervisors would increase by $10,000 a year, with supervisors making $39,000 to $56,700 after the raise, depending on the value of property in a county.
Circuit and chancery clerks would be paid up to $99,000 in fees generated by their office, up from $90,000 now.
Also getting raises would be tax assessors, tax collectors and coroners.
The move comes as lawmakers, most running for re-election this year, also consider raises for teachers and state employees.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info