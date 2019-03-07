Lawmakers advance pay raise for Mississippi county officials

The Senate and House must resolve differences before the measure goes to the governor.

Pay for county supervisors would increase by $10,000 a year, with supervisors making $39,000 to $56,700 after the raise, depending on the value of property in a county.

Circuit and chancery clerks would be paid up to $99,000 in fees generated by their office, up from $90,000 now.

Also getting raises would be tax assessors, tax collectors and coroners.

The move comes as lawmakers, most running for re-election this year, also consider raises for teachers and state employees.