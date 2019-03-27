Lindsay Adkisson Mitchell to serve as director and liaison

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced Lindsay Adkisson Mitchell will serve as the Coast Young Professionals Director and Leadership Gulf Coast Liaison.
Mitchell joins the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber with experience as the former Assistant to the Executive Director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. Her duties included planning and executing events, marketing, social media and much more. While with the Ocean Springs Chamber, Mitchell became a graduate of Leadership Jackson County. Most recently, Mitchell has served as the Social Media and Marketing Manager for the Mary C. O’Keefe.
Mitchell graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism: Public Relations Emphasis and Dance Minor in May 2017. During her college career, she was a member of Dixie Darlings Dance Team and Chi Omega Fraternity, as well as served as a Sales and Digital Intern for WLOX and reporter for the USM Student Printz.
