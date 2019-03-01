Lucien Bourgeois joins Crews & Associates Mississippi office

Lucien Bourgeois has joined Crews & Associates in Jackson. He will serve as a director of business development for the state.

Bourgeois has a broad range of experience in bond financing and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Mid-South Super Lawyers. His practice areas include governmental relations, public finance and economic development.

Bourgeois is a member of the American Bar Association, National Association of Bond Lawyers, Mississippi Bar Association and Capital Area Bar Association.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology and master of arts degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Mississippi, and the juris doctor degree from Mississippi College.