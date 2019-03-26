MacKenzie achieves recognition

Robert Stuart MacKenzie, CFP, CRPC, CLTC, CKA, Wellspire Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Kosciusko, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored this year for this achievement.

To earn this achievement, MacKenzie established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 25 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.