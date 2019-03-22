MAPA recognizes top Mississippi asphalt projects

The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) recently held an awards ceremony at its annual Quality Asphalt Conference to honor members for their work to improve Mississippi’s transportation system.
Award categories and winners are:
Best Local/Commercial Paving – ADCAMP, Inc., Flowood, for Stribling Road in Madison County
Best Mill and Overlay – APAC-Mississippi, Inc., for U.S. Highway 72 in Tishomingo County
Best Interstate Mill and Overlay – Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, Laurel, for Interstate 59 in Jasper County
Best Ultra-Thin Overlay – APAC-Mississippi, Inc., for U.S. Highway 45 in Clarke County
Best Overlay – Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, for U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County
The award winners were chosen by a committee of their peers and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials using a metrics-based grading system.
