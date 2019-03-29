McNeel elected Regional Chair of National Architectural Board

Jackson architect Richard McNeel, NCARB, AIA president and chief executive officer of JBHM Architects, P.A., is the new chair of the Southern Conference of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.
McNeel previously served as vice chair of the Southern Conference, which comprises registration boards in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and the Virgin Islands.
Over the course of his impressive career, McNeel has served as president of three statewide organizations: the Mississippi Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Mississippi Architects Foundation and the State Board of Architecture.
McNeel has received more than 30 awards recognizing his design leadership and expertise, including regional and state AIA Awards for design, awards for interior design, and construction industry awards. His work has been published in local and regional publications, and he actively participates in the profession and is the Chair of the School of Architecture Advisory Council at Mississippi State University.
JBHM Architects operates offices in Jackson, Columbus and Tupelo and provides architectural, planning and interior design services to clients in the southeast region. Founded in 1970, McNeel’s firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards is a nonprofit organization comprising architectural licensing boards of 54 states and territories. The Southern Conference supports the mission of NCARB by protecting public health, safety and welfare through regulating the practice of architecture, including the development and application of standards for licensure and credentialing. More information is available at www.scncarb.org.
Since its opening in 1970, JBHM Architects has grown from a small office founded in Tupelo, Mississippi to a regional multi-discipline design firm that includes architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design. While the design of educational facilities remains one of the firm’s core specialties, JBHM is a regional and national leader in industrial, heath care, civic and corporate sectors.
