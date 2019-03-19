Mississippi Civil Rights Museum gives deep look at galleries

A free presentation examines the museum’s first gallery, Mississippi Freedom Struggle, which tells about slavery and emancipation. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A news release from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History says the program will feature a living history presentation by Natchez public historian Darrell White and two scholarly presentations.
White will portray members of the United States Colored Troops who served for the Union Army during the Civil War. MADDRAMA theater troupe, made up of young African-American actors, will perform a slavery-themed re-enactment.
